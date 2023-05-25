Germany falls into recession

Germany has entered recession as revised figures show the GDP of Europe's largest economy dropped 0.3% in the first quarter of the year. While initial figures from April revealed Germany had stagnated with 0% growth in Q1, new revisions confirmed the drop in GDP. Coupled with the country's GDP declining by 0.5% in Q4 2022, it has now met the definition of a technical recession, with two consecutive quarters of negative growth. The revised numbers revealed the drop had been fuelled by household spending, which fell 1.2% in the quarter, while government spending declined 4.9%. I...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes