GAM chair reiterates Liontrust deal recommendation as shareholders approve all proposals

GAM Holding AG shareholders approved all the proposals put forward by the board at its latest annual general meeting, as newly re-elected chair David Jacobs reiterated the recommendation for investors to accept the Liontrust takeover deal. David Jacobs was re-elected chair of the board of directors and the members who stood for re-election - Katia Coudray, Jacqui Irvine, Monika Machon, Frank Kuhnke and Nancy Mistretta - were confirmed for another term until the 2024 AGM. The compensation report for 2022 was also approved in a non-binding consultative vote, along with the fixed compen...