GAM chair reiterates Liontrust deal recommendation as shareholders approve all proposals

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

GAM Holding AG shareholders approved all the proposals put forward by the board at its latest annual general meeting, as newly re-elected chair David Jacobs reiterated the recommendation for investors to accept the Liontrust takeover deal. David Jacobs was re-elected chair of the board of directors and the members who stood for re-election - Katia Coudray, Jacqui Irvine, Monika Machon, Frank Kuhnke and Nancy Mistretta - were confirmed for another term until the 2024 AGM.  The compensation report for 2022 was also approved in a non-binding consultative vote, along with the fixed compen...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

GAM rejects alternative offer to Liontrust bid

Sunday Times Rich List reveals mixed fortunes for the UK's biggest investment names