Lombard Odier IM launches future electrification strategy

Lombard Odier Investment Managers has launched its Future Electrification Strategy, to capture opportunities linked to the new electrification revenue pools, as the global energy system transitions to an electrified, clean and efficient model. Paul Udall, lead portfolio manager, said: "Electrification is now more than an emerging trend in the climate change race. The growing prominence of the electric vehicle, solar power and heat pumps, illustrate how it has taken hold across global industries. "With electrification expected to be the most immediate and impactful solution to climate ...