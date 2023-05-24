Matthew Asia hires head of Asia Pacific from China Asset Management

Matthews Asia has hired Beonca Yip as head of Asia Pacific, responsible for overseeing the company's business in the region and leading distribution activities. Yip brings more than 28 years' experience and has held several senior distribution roles, including managing director and head of global client group at China Asset Management, where she led the distribution and client services teams. Matthews Asia renames $565m Asia ex Japan Dividend fund She has also held roles as head of adviser business for Asia at Investec Asset Management and head of retail sales in Asia and Europe at...