How to advise on working from home in Spain with new tax breaks

Does the idea of retiring to Spain sound just perfect to your client, apart from the fact they are too young to access their pension? Do they think they could do their job from anywhere, as long as they had a desk, laptop and telephone? Then a Spanish ‘Digital Nomad' Visa might be the answer, says Jason Porter, director of Blevins Franks. It brings tax breaks too. A recent report issued by the House of Lord's Economic Affairs Committee suggests that 565,000 people left the UK jobs market from March 2020 to date - most of whom were believed to have taken early retirement. Many...