'Lasting legacy': Industry pays tribute to 'trailblazer' Anne-Marie McConnon

The investment industry has been sharing heart-felt tributes to "inspirational" Anne-Marie McConnon, who has tragically passed away. During her career, Anne-Marie held a number of senior marketing and board positions at groups including M&G Investments, BNY Mellon Investment Management and Rathbones, winning a number of awards for her work. She was also hugely respected as a leader in championing diversity & inclusion within the investment industry and beyond, making a lasting impact on those around her. Anne-Marie's husband Aminul shared the news of her death in a statement on Lin...