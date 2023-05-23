International regulatory group unveils first set of global rules for crypto industry

The International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has proposed the first set of global rules for the crypto industry, calling for greater oversight of and disclosure from the sector. In a press conference today (23 May), the international regulator set out an 18-point blueprint for regulators to properly manage the risks from the crypto industry, broken into six key areas. The first, conflicts of interest, was especially centred around the widespread vertical integration of various crypto activities ‘under one roof', which the report emphasised should be properly discl...