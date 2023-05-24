Bribery claims by liquidator against ex-Cayman Islands pension managers upheld

Bribery claims by the liquidator against Trafalgar Multi Asset Trading Company Limited were upheld in a UK court ruling on 19 May. In a statement, law firm Kingsley Napley, adviser to the liquidator of the company, said the decision will assist in the recovery of assets unlawfully misappropriated from British pensioners. The decision in Trafalgar Multi Asset Trading Co. Ltd (In Liquidation) vs James Hadley & Others [case number BL-2020-000294] was handed down on Friday 19 May, building on a 2022 Court of Appeal decision in liquidator DM Financial's favour which recognised bribery cl...