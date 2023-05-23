Mourant Consulting launches in the Cayman Islands

Amy Gurm has been appointed by Mourant, a law firm-led professional services business, to head up the newly launched Mourant Consulting offering in the Cayman Islands. Joining her in the growing Cayman-based Mourant Consulting team is Yara Henry, who has been appointed to the role of associate director. Mourant Consulting is a global specialist consulting business and the expansion to the Cayman Islands reflects further growth in the firm's overall regulatory services. Gurm, who was previously director of Mourant Consulting in Jersey, has relocated to the Cayman Islands to lead t...