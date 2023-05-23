Evelyn Partners debuts 'ground-breaking' workplace financial wellbeing service 

Mark Battersby
clock • 4 min read

Financial health is now the leading concern for employees, according to a new survey by Evelyn Partners of more than 500 business owners.  The research revealed that nearly a third (30%) of business owners see financial wellbeing amid the cost-of-living crisis as the biggest worry for their employees.  Work/life balance (29%) and mental health (27%) were also seen as big concerns for workers. These factors came ahead of perceived worries over job security (24%), childcare during working hours (22%) and performance targets (17%).   It comes as Evelyn Partners launches a "ground-brea...

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

