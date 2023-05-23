HSBC sued for $1bn by SVB new owner for 'plundering' staff - reports

HSBC has been accused by First Citizens, which acquired Silicon Valley Bank after its collapse, of breaking the law by poaching more than 40 employees from the failed American bank. First Citizens is suing HSBC, which acquired the British arm of SVB following its sudden failure in March, for $1bn for "brazenly" seeking to "plunder" trade secrets, according to reports, which HSBC has declined to comment on. California regulator admits 'inadequate' oversight of SVB Claims in the lawsuit state HSBC and a former senior SVB banker co-ordinated the scheme, dubbed "Project Colony", to st...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes