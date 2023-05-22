Zennor AM launches Japan Equity Income fund

Zennor Asset Management has launched a Japan equity income fund, managed by CIO James Salter and co-founder David Mitchinson. The LF Zennor Japan Equity Income fund is the second launched by the boutique manager, which was established in 2020. With a combination of over 50 years running money in Japan, Salter previously worked as head of Japanese equities for 19 years at Polar Capital, while Mitchinson was at TT international, JP Morgan and AXA IM. abrdn Japan proposes voluntary wind-up and rollover into Nippon Active Value The launch follows moves this year from the Tokyo S...
