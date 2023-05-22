Man guilty of £70m Ponzi-style investment scam

A man who ran a ponzi-style investment scam worth in excess of £70m in the City of London has been found guilty following a seven week-long trial, the City of London Police said in a statement on 22 May. Anthony Constantinou, 41, of no fixed address, ran Capital World Markets (CWM) which offered investors remarkable returns of 60 per cent per year on allegedly risk-free foreign exchange (FX) markets. Constantinou was found guilty of seven counts of fraud by false representation, fraudulent trading and money laundering at Southwark Crown Court on Monday 22nd May 2023. Detective Ins...