US Treasury sanctions Huriya Private for 'moving Russian finance into the UAE and money laundering'

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control has imposed sanctions on Dubai-headquartered Huriya Private for "moving Russian finance into the UAE and money laundering". In a statement on 19 May, the US department said it had actioned sanctions involving 22 people and 104 entities and targets, coordinated with G7 and other international partners. Among those individuals and entities targeted, it said Huriya Private FZE LLE (Huriya) "is a private equity and corporate structuring entity heavily involved in moving Russian finance into the UAE and money laundering. "...