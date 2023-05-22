Crown dependencies set out joint approach to tax reforms 

The three crown dependencies have jointly agreed to implement the 15% global minimum corporate tax rate in response to the OECD's Pillar Two rules. Isle of Man treasury minister Alex Allinson met with Ian Gorst, Jersey's minister for treasury and resources, and Mark Helyar, Guernsey's deputy chief minister and treasury lead to reach the agreement. The new rules will comprise the implementation of an ‘Income Inclusion Rule' and a domestic minimum tax to provide for a 15% effective tax rate for large in-scope multinational enterprises, from 2025, ensuring certainty for businesses in ea...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes