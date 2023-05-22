Crown dependencies set out joint approach to tax reforms 

The three crown dependencies have jointly agreed to implement the 15% global minimum corporate tax rate in response to the OECD's Pillar Two rules. Isle of Man treasury minister Alex Allinson met with Ian Gorst, Jersey's minister for treasury and resources, and Mark Helyar, Guernsey's deputy chief minister and treasury lead to reach the agreement. The new rules will comprise the implementation of an ‘Income Inclusion Rule' and a domestic minimum tax to provide for a 15% effective tax rate for large in-scope multinational enterprises, from 2025, ensuring certainty for businesses in ea...