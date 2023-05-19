Trio of senior managers at DFM get FCA warning over conduct breaches

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued warnings to three senior managers at an unnamed discretionary fund manager (DFM) for breaching two principles within its Statements of Principle for Approved Persons. The warning notice statement shows Principle 1 (integrity) and Principle 6 (due skill care and diligence) were the areas of conduct breached by the trio. The FCA stated it "considers that the individuals were involved in a coordinated arrangement that was in place at the firm that led to customers suffering financially, whilst the firm benefited". A business model ...