Former Zurich Middle East veteran Walter Jopp joins UAE insurance company as CEO

The UAE Shariah-compliant Takaful solutions provider Islamic Arab Insurance Company (Salama) has recruited Walter Jopp as chief executive, following Central Bank of the UAE approval. Jopp was previously chief executive of Middle East at Zurich International Life, with a longstanding career in the industy. He will work closely with Salama's board and the rest of the executive team to steer the company's growth ambitions and plans to leverage its position as the "market leader" in the Takaful sector. In addition to Salama's UAE business, he will also be responsible for its internati...