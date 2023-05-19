The Bahamas consults on its strategy to align with global tax changes

The Ministry of Finance released on 17 May its Green Paper on "Corporate Income Tax Strategies for The Bahamas", which aims to solicit feedback from stakeholders on the government's proposals to achieve greater efficiency and equity in the business tax regime and achieve alignment with global tax developments. The Minister of Finance said: "Our goal is to ensure that we explore all the right options and properly align our choices to support growth, investment and development". It said the government was faced with the compelling realities of having to address the Organization for Eco...