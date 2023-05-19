Mediobanca acquires London financial advisory firm with international connections

Milan-headquartered Mediobanca is to buy independent financial advisory group Arma Partners, which provides independent corporate finance advice to companies and private equity funds. London-based Arma Partners has offices in Munich, a presence in the US, and affiliate relationships with specialist advisory firms in Japan, Australia, Israel, Turkey and Brazil. In a statement on 18 May, Mediobanca said it will pay the purchase price in cash of which 40% at closing will be in available funds, with the remainder being released over four years based partly on Arma's performance. The firm ...