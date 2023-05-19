Sunday Times Rich List reveals mixed fortunes for the UK's biggest investment names

This year's Sunday Times Rich List revealed mixed fortunes for the UK's most affluent names in the wealth and asset management world, with the Schroder family's wealth up, while Lord Rothschild lost over £250m. Leonie Schroder and her family's spot in the list of the 350 wealthiest people in the UK for 2023 fell from 40th to 43rd, but still managed to see her fortune increase by £100m to £4.7bn. Peter Hargreaves, co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown, dropped to 94th place, with his wealth falling to £1.8bn from £2bn last year. His former partner Steve Lansdown fell to 152nd in the rankin...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes