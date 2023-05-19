Sunday Times Rich List reveals mixed fortunes for the UK's biggest investment names

This year's Sunday Times Rich List revealed mixed fortunes for the UK's most affluent names in the wealth and asset management world, with the Schroder family's wealth up, while Lord Rothschild lost over £250m. Leonie Schroder and her family's spot in the list of the 350 wealthiest people in the UK for 2023 fell from 40th to 43rd, but still managed to see her fortune increase by £100m to £4.7bn. Peter Hargreaves, co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown, dropped to 94th place, with his wealth falling to £1.8bn from £2bn last year. His former partner Steve Lansdown fell to 152nd in the rankin...