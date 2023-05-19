Spring Capital grows fund distribution footprint with 2 key European hires 

Spring Capital Partners has appointed Delphine Kadel as managing director, Germany & Austria, and Christian Nilsson as managing director, Nordics, as the company looks to extend its distribution footprint in mainland Europe, beyond just Switzerland. Kadel joins Spring Capital from Jupiter Asset Management, where for six years she worked with asset allocators as sales director, Discretionary; she was most recently sales director, institutional clients. Kadel spent almost a decade at Blackrock as director of sales, having started her career in 2000 with FERI Trust GmbH, based in Bad Hombur...