Irish Funds welcomes upcoming sector review as opportunity to modernise

Irish Funds has welcomed the forthcoming Fund Sector 2030 review announced by the Irish Minister of Finance, Michael McGrath, at its 24th Annual Global Funds Conference in Dublin, attended by more than 450 industry professionals from 13 countries. Under the conference theme, Trust, Capability and Innovation, policy makers, regulators and industry leaders highlighted the opportunities and challenges facing investors and how the industry can best serve their evolving needs. These include regulatory change, the changing geopolitical and economic environment, ESG, leadership and how tech...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes