Irish Funds welcomes upcoming sector review as opportunity to modernise

Irish Funds has welcomed the forthcoming Fund Sector 2030 review announced by the Irish Minister of Finance, Michael McGrath, at its 24th Annual Global Funds Conference in Dublin, attended by more than 450 industry professionals from 13 countries. Under the conference theme, Trust, Capability and Innovation, policy makers, regulators and industry leaders highlighted the opportunities and challenges facing investors and how the industry can best serve their evolving needs. These include regulatory change, the changing geopolitical and economic environment, ESG, leadership and how tech...