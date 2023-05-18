Finance Isle of Man to talk about fintech, jurisdictions at II Connect

Michael Crowe, chief executive officer and Simon Pickering, head of insurance and pensions at Finance Isle of Man, will be speaking at II Connect 2023 next week. Michael will be speaking on 'The Importance of Citizenship and Jurisdictions', looking at the importance of basing your business in the right jurisdiction, or, in some cases, multiple jurisdictions. We will also discuss citizenship, both single and dual and its impact on advice, investments and taxation in an often turbulent and evolving world. Simon will be speaking on 'Fintech, Insurtech and Technology', discussing how impo...