Finance Isle of Man to talk about fintech, jurisdictions at II Connect

Michael Crowe, chief executive officer and Simon Pickering, head of insurance and pensions at Finance Isle of Man, will be speaking at II Connect 2023 next week. Michael will be speaking on 'The Importance of Citizenship and Jurisdictions', looking at the importance of basing your business in the right jurisdiction, or, in some cases, multiple jurisdictions. We will also discuss citizenship, both single and dual and its impact on advice, investments and taxation in an often turbulent and evolving world. Simon will be speaking on 'Fintech, Insurtech and Technology', discussing how impo...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes