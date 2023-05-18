DIFC Insurance Association becomes first GCC body to adopt UN sustainable insurance principles

DIFC Insurance Association (DIFCIA), the membership body representing insurance companies, brokers and underwriters operating in the Dubai International Financial Centre, said today (18 May) that it has become the first organization in the GCC to become a supporting institution for the United Nations Environment Programme's Principles for Sustainable Insurance (PSI). Sustainable insurance is a strategic approach whereby all activities in the insurance value chain, including interactions with stakeholders, are done in a responsible way by identifying, managing and monitoring risks and opp...