Expats in Middle East feel far 'better off' than in other regions reveals worldwide survey

More than two thirds (71%) of expatriates in the Middle East feel they are ‘better off' than they were 12 months ago, according to new research by Hoxton Capital Management and PSS Removals. The ‘Worldwide Wealth Survey 2023' targeted a global audience of expatriates at the end of Q1 to gauge the financial positions of expatriates and understand their perceptions regarding their economic and lifestyle circumstances compared to the previous year. Hoxton said approximately 50,000 participants were invited to take part. One key question "Do you feel that you are in a better or worse...