EU and UK eye closer financial services regulatory cooperation with Brexit agreement

The European Commission has adopted a draft memorandum of understanding to create a framework of financial services regulatory cooperation with the UK. If signed by both parties, the draft MoU would create an administrative framework for voluntary regulatory cooperation, including an EU-UK joint Financial Regulatory Forum, which would serve as a platform to facilitate regulatory dialogue. EU backtracks on asset management mis-selling reforms - reports The move follows the Joint Declaration on Financial Services Regulatory Cooperation accompanied by the Trade and Cooperation Agreeme...