Ardevora Asset Management names new CEO

Ardevora Asset Management has promoted its current head of global distribution Ishaad Ahmad to CEO. Ahmad will take on the role from 30 June, subject to regulatory approval. He succeeds William Pattisson, the company's co-founder, who will focus solely on his role as a portfolio manager going forward. James Anderson returns to investing as George Osborne becomes Lingotto IM chair The incoming CEO joined Ardevora in September 2022 from Canada Post Corporation, where he spent two years as CIO for the firm's pension fund. Prior to that, he spent four years at Allianz Global Investo...
