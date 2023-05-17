Don't miss UAP's Rob Shipman expert view on international pensions at II Connect 

Rob Shipman, managing director at The UAP Group, will be at II Connect 2023 next week, giving his expert view of the latest developments in the complex world of international pensions. Rob Shipman He will be examining a range of jurisdictional challenges, and what is making the most sense for the internationally mobile client and the international pension community as a whole. Register online here today to join us in London on 25 May.
