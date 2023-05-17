Plans afoot to raise the bar for expats seeking Jersey residency

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

Plans are afoot in Jersey to increase the minimum income tax paid by new high-net-worth residents to £250,000. So-called high value residents (HVR), known as 2(1)(e) status, currently pay £170,000 tax on the first £850,000 they earn and 1% on any worldwide income above that level.  According to a BBC report, the island's Minister for Treasury and Resources proposed an increase from £170,000 to £250,000 for new HVRs. Deputy Ian Gorst also proposed raising the minimum property price for new HVRs from £1.75m to £3.5m. The expectation is also that applicants have a net worth of "at ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Don't miss UAP's Rob Shipman expert view on international pensions at II Connect 

Global mobility, higher taxes driving UK wealth to Dubai and Europe