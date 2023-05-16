AXA IM appoints head of ESG and sustainability for private markets fund of funds unit

AXA Investment Managers has appointed Marie Luchet as head of ESG and sustainability for its €20bn private markets fund of funds business, AXA IM Prime. Based in Paris and reporting to the unit's CEO Pascal Christory, Luchet will be responsible for overseeing its sustainability strategy and ESG integration in investment decision making, funds and asset managers selection, as well as in the reporting and product design. Luchet joined the firm after a year in ACA Group, where she worked as managing director and head of ESG for the UK and Europe, where she focused on private equity, pr...
