BlackRock gains FCA approval for launch of private markets LTAF

BlackRock has received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority to launch a Long-Term Asset fund (LTAF) dedicated to private markets for DC schemes. The BlackRock Diversified Alternative Strategies LTAF will invest in a blend of private market asset classes, such as infrastructure, private credit, private equity and real estate. The new vehicle will invest in strategies with sustainability characteristics, such as those supporting the transition to a low carbon economy, or those that have a social impact. Schroders Capital unveils UK's first LTAF With the upco...
