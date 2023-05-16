Suntera Global acquires boutique fund, corporate and private wealth provider

Suntera Global has today (16 May) acquired Carey Commercial (Carey), a boutique fund, corporate and private wealth services provider, subject to regulatory approval. Carey, which has a team of 80 specialists, currently provides a broad range of professional, administrative and accounting services to a prestigious portfolio of fund managers, large institutions, UHNWs and family offices around the globe. Carey's Corporate and Private Wealth offering complements and enhances Suntera's current Guernsey offering, the statement said. Carey's fast-growing fund administration division pr...