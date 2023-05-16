Suntera Global acquires boutique fund, corporate and private wealth provider

Suntera Global has today (16 May) acquired Carey Commercial (Carey), a boutique fund, corporate and private wealth services provider, subject to regulatory approval. Carey, which has a team of 80 specialists, currently provides a broad range of professional, administrative and accounting services to a prestigious portfolio of fund managers, large institutions, UHNWs and family offices around the globe. Carey's Corporate and Private Wealth offering complements and enhances Suntera's current Guernsey offering, the statement said. Carey's fast-growing fund administration division pr...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes