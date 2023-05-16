Global WealthTech company GBST renews strategic partnership with Novia Global

Global WealthTech company GBST has renewed its strategic partnership with Novia Global, continuing a long-term relationship which has seen BST technology powering the international wealth management platform since its launch in 2015. Under the agreement, Novia Global's core technology will continue to be underpinned by the Composer wealth management platform, which is fully managed and hosted by GBST on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure. Composer provides a robust, scalable API enabled SaaS solution. Built on a microservices architecture it has supported Novia Globa...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes