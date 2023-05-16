Global WealthTech company GBST renews strategic partnership with Novia Global

Global WealthTech company GBST has renewed its strategic partnership with Novia Global, continuing a long-term relationship which has seen BST technology powering the international wealth management platform since its launch in 2015. Under the agreement, Novia Global's core technology will continue to be underpinned by the Composer wealth management platform, which is fully managed and hosted by GBST on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure. Composer provides a robust, scalable API enabled SaaS solution. Built on a microservices architecture it has supported Novia Globa...