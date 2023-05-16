John Hanafin, Huriya Private CEO, to drill into citizenship and jurisdictions at II Connect

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

John D. Hanafin TEP, Chartered MCSI, CEO and founder of Huriya Private, will be at II Connect 2023 next week, presenting on 'The Importance of Citizenship and Jurisdictions'.  John D. Hanafin The session will look at the importance of basing your business in the right jurisdiction, or, in some cases, multiple jurisdictions. What do different jurisdictions bring to the table? Aspects of citizenship will also be analysed, both single and dual and its impact on advice, investments and taxation in an often turbulent and evolving world. View the full agenda here. Register here onli...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Suntera Global acquires boutique fund, corporate and private wealth provider

Global WealthTech company GBST renews strategic partnership with Novia Global