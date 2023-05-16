John Hanafin, Huriya Private CEO, to drill into citizenship and jurisdictions at II Connect

John D. Hanafin TEP, Chartered MCSI, CEO and founder of Huriya Private, will be at II Connect 2023 next week, presenting on 'The Importance of Citizenship and Jurisdictions'. John D. Hanafin The session will look at the importance of basing your business in the right jurisdiction, or, in some cases, multiple jurisdictions. What do different jurisdictions bring to the table? Aspects of citizenship will also be analysed, both single and dual and its impact on advice, investments and taxation in an often turbulent and evolving world. View the full agenda here. Register here onli...