Nordea completes acquisition of digital pension broker platform 

Nordea has completed the acquisition of Swedish digital pension broker platform Advinans after gaining regulatory approvals. "The acquisition strengthens Nordea's life and pension offering in Sweden and accelerates the bank's strategic ambitions within savings" Nordea said in a statement on 15 May. The acquisition of Advinans fitted well with Nordea's strategic plan to grow in profitable business segments and extend its digital offering to corporate customers in Sweden, it said. It will also increase Nordea's exposure to the Swedish pension segment. Going forward, Advinans will ...