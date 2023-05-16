Nordea completes acquisition of digital pension broker platform 

Nordea has completed the acquisition of Swedish digital pension broker platform Advinans after gaining regulatory approvals. "The acquisition strengthens Nordea's life and pension offering in Sweden and accelerates the bank's strategic ambitions within savings" Nordea said in a statement on 15 May. The acquisition of Advinans fitted well with Nordea's strategic plan to grow in profitable business segments and extend its digital offering to corporate customers in Sweden, it said. It will also increase Nordea's exposure to the Swedish pension segment. Going forward, Advinans will ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes