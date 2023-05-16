HSBC Asia expansion 'now motoring' following failed breakup attempt - reports

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

HSBC's chief executive Noel Quinn told investors and analysts yesterday (15 May) that all aspects of the lender's operations in Asia "are now motoring", according to reports, doubling down on its plans to focus the business on Asia, just over a week after shareholders voted to not split the bank in two. According to reports from The Times, Quinn was responding to a group of rebel shareholders who had attempted to push through a plan to breakup the bank into two operations at the firm's annual general meeting earlier this month (5 May). Stock Spotlight: HSBC remains on track for contin...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Schroders protests US private equity firm's takeover bid - reports

Man Group names Robyn Grew as chief executive