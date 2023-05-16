HSBC Asia expansion 'now motoring' following failed breakup attempt - reports

HSBC's chief executive Noel Quinn told investors and analysts yesterday (15 May) that all aspects of the lender's operations in Asia "are now motoring", according to reports, doubling down on its plans to focus the business on Asia, just over a week after shareholders voted to not split the bank in two. According to reports from The Times, Quinn was responding to a group of rebel shareholders who had attempted to push through a plan to breakup the bank into two operations at the firm's annual general meeting earlier this month (5 May). Stock Spotlight: HSBC remains on track for contin...