Goldman Sachs set to open office in Abu Dhabi Global Market 

Goldman Sachs is set to open an office in Abu Dhabi Global Market as part of plans to expand in the Middle East and North Africa. The office is awaiting final regulatory approval, according to media reports. The Abu Dhabi office will be Goldman Sachs' first in the emirate and the second in UAE after the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Goldman Sachs already has an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre. "The new office will complement the firm's growing regional presence alongside our offices in Dubai, Doha and Riyadh, allowing us to deepen relationships ...