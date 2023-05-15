LGIM's Rees: Holding Credit Suisse AT1s was 'the wrong decision'

The wipe-out of $17bn of Credit Suisse AT1s prompted Legal & General Investment Management's Matthew Rees to rethink exposure to financials. Rees, who is head of global bond strategies at LGIM and co-manager of the L&G Strategic Bond fund, told Investment Week holding Credit Suisse AT1s was "the wrong decision", as it had caused the fund "some losses". Swiss court registers 150 lawsuits against FINMA over Credit Suisse AT1 wipe-out He criticised Swiss regulator FINMA for its decision to "upset the credit hierarchy" by not wiping out equity before moving to bonds, but he did admit "...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes