International regulatory association finalises ETF best practice guidelines

The International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has finalised a set of best practices for ETFs, providing regulators with a guideline to adhere to. The new guidelines, which are designed to reinforce IOSCO's ETF Principles published in 2013, came following a review of ETF markets, which produced positive results. "No major gaps have been identified, and no major regulatory issues were reported by IOSCO members or industry participants," the report said. ETF demand remains high as active popularity continues to surge However, the report noted there has been r...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes