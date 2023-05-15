International regulatory association finalises ETF best practice guidelines

The International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has finalised a set of best practices for ETFs, providing regulators with a guideline to adhere to. The new guidelines, which are designed to reinforce IOSCO's ETF Principles published in 2013, came following a review of ETF markets, which produced positive results. "No major gaps have been identified, and no major regulatory issues were reported by IOSCO members or industry participants," the report said. ETF demand remains high as active popularity continues to surge However, the report noted there has been r...