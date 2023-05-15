Plenisfer Investments launches multi-strategy total return bond fund

Plenisfer Investments has launched a new fund offering a multi-strategy total return bond solution. Destination Dynamic Income Total Return starts with an initial capital of €50m. The investment was made by the Generali Group, strategic partner and shareholder of Plenisfer that operates within the Generali Investments ecosystem. The new sub-fund belongs to the Luxembourg vehicle UCITS OICVM (Undertaking for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) Plenisfer Investment Sicav of which Plenisfer is delegated to manage. Destination Dynamic Income Total Return offers investors ...