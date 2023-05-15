UAE launches generative AI guide detailing practical uses with case studies

The UAE government has launched a pioneering guide to encourage the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, such as ChatGPT, across several key sectors. In a briefing note on 12 May, law firm Pinsent Masons said the aim of the guide (119-page / 7.84MB PDF) is to address the opportunities and challenges presented by the generative AI technology. It sets out the ways in which these rapidly emerging technologies can be leveraged to benefit key sectors including education, healthcare, automotive and media, while also focusing on addressing several important issue...