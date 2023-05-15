UAE launches generative AI guide detailing practical uses with case studies

The UAE government has launched a pioneering guide to encourage the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, such as ChatGPT, across several key sectors. In a briefing note on 12 May, law firm Pinsent Masons said the aim of the guide (119-page / 7.84MB PDF) is to address the opportunities and challenges presented by the generative AI technology. It sets out the ways in which these rapidly emerging technologies can be leveraged to benefit key sectors including education, healthcare, automotive and media, while also focusing on addressing several important issue...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes