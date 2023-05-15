Franklin Templeton opens full ETF range for Luxembourg Investors

Franklin Templeton registered all 21 UCITS ETFs from its Franklin Templeton ICAV range on 12 May for Luxembourg investors as part of the firm's expansion plans in the European ETF market and in response to growing client demand for ETF solutions. In a statement on 15 May, it said the ETFs span across a full spectrum of sustainable, passive, actively managed fixed income ETFs, smart beta and thematic products, including: • ETFs that provide exposure to the de-carbonisation goals of the Paris Climate Agreement • Emerging Markets access at a low cost • Exposure to green bonds a...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes