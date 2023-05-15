Franklin Templeton opens full ETF range for Luxembourg Investors

Franklin Templeton registered all 21 UCITS ETFs from its Franklin Templeton ICAV range on 12 May for Luxembourg investors as part of the firm's expansion plans in the European ETF market and in response to growing client demand for ETF solutions. In a statement on 15 May, it said the ETFs span across a full spectrum of sustainable, passive, actively managed fixed income ETFs, smart beta and thematic products, including: • ETFs that provide exposure to the de-carbonisation goals of the Paris Climate Agreement • Emerging Markets access at a low cost • Exposure to green bonds a...