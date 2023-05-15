Schroders protests US private equity firm's takeover bid - reports

Schroders has hit out at US private equity firm Silver Lake's planned takeover proposal for Software AG on the grounds that the bid "materially undervalues the company", according to reports. According to the Financial Times, Schroders also criticised Software AG for not engaging with other takeover offers and was concerned this could raise a conflict of interest. Schroders holds an 8% stake in the firm and is the largest shareholder outside of Germany, where Software AG is domiciled. Rival private equity firm Bain Capital has also made a bid for Software AG via its portfolio compa...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes