Schroders protests US private equity firm's takeover bid - reports

Schroders has hit out at US private equity firm Silver Lake's planned takeover proposal for Software AG on the grounds that the bid "materially undervalues the company", according to reports. According to the Financial Times, Schroders also criticised Software AG for not engaging with other takeover offers and was concerned this could raise a conflict of interest. Schroders holds an 8% stake in the firm and is the largest shareholder outside of Germany, where Software AG is domiciled. Rival private equity firm Bain Capital has also made a bid for Software AG via its portfolio compa...