AILO set to launch cross-border CPD programme as Learning at Work Week kicks off

Learning at Work Week (15 to 21 May) is a good time to focus on how the financial services sector is addressing access to education and training, and what more the industry can do to support employees' personal and professional development. The annual event is delivered by the Campaign for Learning, an organisation which works for social inclusion through learning. In that context the week raises important talking points relevant to the financial services sector, not only in terms of addressing skills gaps and supporting recruitment, but also diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) issues...