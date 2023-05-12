Berkshire Hathaway AGM: The Lollapalooza of long-term investing

Berkshire is back! The Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting hosted by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger is often called the Woodstock of capitalism. I would say it is more the Lollapalooza of long-term investing. I have been going to Omaha for the past ten years to hear Warren and Charlie talk about business, investing and capital allocation, to get a snapshot of the US and global economy from Berkshire's many companies and to meet up with other investors from all over the world, many of whom have become good friends. Here are my key takeaways: All good but bottlenecked This yea...