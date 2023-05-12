BlackRock shakes up leadership of $300bn alternatives business

BlackRock will overhaul the leadership of its $300bn credit and private asset business in a bid to build more focused teams, it revealed in an internal memo. The company confirmed to International Investment's sister brand Investment Week Jim Keenan, head of global credit, will focus on private credit going forward, while Rick Rieder, CIO of global fixed income, will spearhead leveraged finance, high-yield and more liquid credit strategies. Edwin Conway, who led the alternatives unit, will lead a team focused on venture, private equity, infrastructure and growth equity investing, alon...