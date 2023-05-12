People Moves: Monetary Authority of Singapore, Stonehage Fleming, ThomasLloyd, Airwallex, Vistra Ireland, Lennertz & Co, Crestbridge

Monetary Authority of Singapore The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has re-appointed three existing members to its board of directors and the re-appointment of its managing director. Lucien Wong, attorney-general, and Chaly Mah, chairman of NetLink NBN Management Pte Ltd, will be re-appointed to the MAS Board for a further term of three years from 1 June 2023 to 31 May 2026. Mah will also be re-appointed as Chairman of the Audit Committee [1] for the same duration. Ravi Menon will be re-appointed as managing director of MAS and a member of the MAS Board for a further term...