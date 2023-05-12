EIF and UniCredit to channel €1bn to small businesses across 7 European countries 

The European Investment Fund (EIF) will provide two guarantees worth around €370 m to UniCredit Group to finance approximately €1bn of investment made by small businesses in seven countries across Central and Eastern Europe. In a statement on 10 May, it said these agreements were made possible with the support of the InvestEU programme. Up to 2 500 small businesses and small mid-caps are expected to benefit from increased access to finance. The EIF-UniCredit agreements aim to boost funding for the fields of sustainability, innovation, digitalisation, culture, creativity, education an...