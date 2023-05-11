EMEA ETFs inch toward record high AUM in April

EMEA-domiciled ETFs recorded $11.8bn inflows throughout April, pushing assets under management for the region up to $1.58trn, the highest in over a year and just $44bn from their historic peak. Inflows into EMEA ETFs have remained relatively stable over the last three months following a very strong January, Invesco's monthly ETF European Demand Monitor report revealed. ETFs set to make up 24% of market AUM by 2027 Within asset classes, fixed income enjoyed $7.2bn of inflows, led by US Treasuries and EUR investment grade credit, which received $2.3bn and $2.2bn respectively. ...