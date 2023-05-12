Neuberger Berman hires ex-UBS global head for newly-created Benelux role

Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, has hired Fekko Ebbens for the newly created role as head of institutional Benelux. With over 27 years of experience, Ebbens has joined from UBS Asset Management, where he was most recently global head of institutional client coverage. Prior to this, he covered institutional business development at Lombard Odier Darier Hentsch. Reporting to Matt Malloy, head of global institutional client group, and Dik van Lomwel, head of EMEA and Latin America, Ebbens will be based in the Hague alongside 40 asset manage...